2-year-old girl among 2 injured in South Side crash

A 2-year-old girl was among two people injured in a crash early Sunday on the South Side.

A car ran into the rear of a semi truck about 2:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of South LaSalle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The girl was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, fire officials said. A 26-year-old man was also taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.