20-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards

A 20-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot just after 5 p.m. when a gold vehicle pulled up to him in the 5400 block of South Winchester and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee, police said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.