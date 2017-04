21-year-old man shot at party in Lake View

A 21-year-old man was shot in the knees at a party early Sunday in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

He was in an apartment at 1:14 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Sheffield Avenue when a male who had been told to leave the party returned and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A suspect was in custody early Sunday as Area North detectives investigated.