23-year-old man critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Police responded about 10:10 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 5400 block of South Bishop and found the man lying on the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.