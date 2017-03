24-year-old man seriously wounded in Austin shooting

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in an Austin neighborhood shooting Friday night on the West Side.

About 10:05 p.m., he was standing on the street in the 5000 block of West Gladys when someone opened fire from a Gray Chevrolet Traverse traveling west on Gladys, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition, police said.