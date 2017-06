25-year-old man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A 25-year-old man was wounded Tuesday night in an Austin drive-by shooting on the West Side.

About 7:15 p.m., the man was in the 5800 block of West Ohio when a white van drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.