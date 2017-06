25-year-old man wounded in Park Manor drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

About 3:10 p.m., the 25-year-old was in the 6800 block of South Calumet when a green car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the legs, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, and was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was not known.