3 charged with armed robbery in Glenview

Three people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday in north suburban Glenview.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called about a robbery in the 1700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview police said.

A short time later, Niles police officers stopped a vehicle which matched the one used to drive away from the Glenview robbery, and took three people into custody. All three were charged Wednesday, police said.

Ahmed Fathi, 27, of Chicago, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery; while Ayham Alamawi and Samantha Perez, both 23 from Chicago, were charged with armed robbery, police said.

All three were expected to appear in court Thursday, police said.