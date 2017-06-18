3 Chicago residents charged in 2 northwest Indiana robberies

Three Chicago residents were charged in two robberies Saturday in northwest Indiana.

About 5:50 a.m., a male entered the White Castle restaurant in the 4600 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Indiana pretending to be a customer, according to a statement from Hammond police. He then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register. He ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 black male with dreaded hair that was pulled back, police said. He was wearing a black shirt with black pants and had a tattoo on his right cheek.

Officers found someone with a firearm matching the suspect’s description nearby on Hudson Street, police said. They also found a male crossing Calumet Avenue, who they identified as possibly involved in the robbery.

While police were interviewing the two suspects, they found a female in the area who was asking about them, police said. They searched her vehicle and found Newport cigarettes and a cash register drawer.

Officers worked with Griffith police and learned that the cigarettes and register drawer were from another robbery that happened earlier at a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of Broad Street in Griffith, Indiana, police said. All three suspects were subsequently arrested.

Donnelle Douglas, 25; and Dareece Dunn, 30; were each charged with two counts of armed robbery, including the 7-Eleven and White Castle stores, police said. The female — 37-year-old Kizzy Jones — was charged with two counts of assisting a criminal in conjunction with both robberies. All three suspects are from Chicago.