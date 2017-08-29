3 dead, including baby and 11-year-old, in Indiana hit-and-run crash

Three people, including an 8-month-old girl, were killed and two others were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in northern Indiana.

The crash happened at 9:19 p.m. at Beardsley Avenue and Cassopolis Street in Elkhart, Indiana, according to Elkhart police.

The vehicle was heading east on Beardsley when it left the south side of the road and struck five people, then re-entered the road and struck two vehicles before taking off, police said.

Courtney Smith, 11, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Shawn Wolcott, 22, was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend, where he died.

Dolly Smith, 8 months, was initially taken to Memorial before being transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died of complications of multiple injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

A 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

All the victims were Elkhart residents.

The hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a light-colored Cadillac with front and driver’s side damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (574) 295-7070.