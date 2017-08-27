3 Heart of Chicago homes hit by burglars

Police are warning Heart of Chicago residents of three burglaries that happened this month in the South Side neighborhood.

The burglars unlawfully entered the homes and stole property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The most recent burglary happened about 4 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 2000 block of West Cermak Road.

The other burglaries happened about 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place and about 7 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 2200 block of West Coulter, police said.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.