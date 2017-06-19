3 injured in Batavia crash

Three people were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in west suburban Batavia.

Officers responded about 2:40 p.m. to the area of North Randall Road and West Wilson Street where three vehicles were involved in a crash, according to Batavia police.

One vehicle rolled over after veering off the road, and the driver had to be extricated, police said. As a precautionary measure, he was then airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove due to the amount of time it took to remove him from the vehicle.

The other two people injured in the crash were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, police said. None of their conditions were immediately known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.