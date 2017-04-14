3 injured in rollover crash on Bishop Ford

Three people were injured in a rollover crash Friday night on the Bishop Ford. | Chicago Fire Department

Three people were injured in a rollover crash Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

The rollover crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in the outbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police and Fire Media Affairs.

The crash involved a 2007 Ford truck and a Cadillac SUV, ISP said. Which vehicle rolled over was not immediately available.

A male of unknown age was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and two other people were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, ISP said. All were treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

All lanes were open by 7:30 p.m.