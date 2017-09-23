3 men wounded in Lawndale shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

All three were standing on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt when another male fired shots from a nearby alley and then drove off in a black sedan, Chicago Police said.

A 29-year-old was shot in the face, an 18-year-old was struck in his right leg and a 35-year-old was shot in his left leg, police said. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.