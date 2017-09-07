3 wounded, 1 critically, in Lawndale shooting

Three men were wounded, one critically, in a Friday night shooting in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The men, ages 18, 22 and 25, were driving at 9:37 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Roosevelt when a gray-colored vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police. Following the shooting, their vehicle continued moving and struck several other vehicles at the intersection of Roosevelt and Independence.

The 22-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the right side of the body, police said.

The oldest man was shot in the left hip, while the youngest man suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.

While responding to the incident, two Chicago Police vehicles collided with each other, police said. Four officers were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Several other people were also taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.