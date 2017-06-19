32-year-old man shot in Evanston drive-by

A 32-year-old man was wounded Sunday evening in a north suburban Evanston drive-by shooting.

He was standing outside at 10:33 p.m. when a white vehicle drove by in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue and someone inside fired about four shots, according to Evanston police. He was shot once in the thigh.

He was taken to Evanston Hospital in Evanston, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers found four 9mm shell casings on the street.

The 32-year-old said he will refuse to prosecute anyone in the incident, but detectives are continuing with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (847) 866-5000 or use Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and entering EPDTIP in the message line, followed by the tip information.