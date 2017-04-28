37-year-old woman missing from Uptown

Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who has been missing from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side since Wednesday.

Kelly Hilliard was reported missing from the 4600 block of North Sheridan, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was last seen about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Hilliard is described as a 5-foot-3, 141-pound white woman with brown eyes, brown hair and medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.