4 hurt in crash on Eisenhower at Ashland during police pursuit

A Tuesday afternoon crash during a police pursuit on the Eisenhower Expressway sent four people to a hospital.

The crashed happened about 1:20 p.m. on Interstate-290 near Ashland Avenue as police pursued multiple suspects in connection with carjacking cases, according to Chicago Police.

Two women, ages 35 and 64, in a vehicle not involved in the pursuit were taken to Stroger Hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police and Chicago Fire Media said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Two people described as “offenders,” including a 16-year-old boy, were also taken to Stroger with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The boy was seriously injured, but his condition was stabilized. They were in custody and being questioned Tuesday night.

No officers were injured, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.