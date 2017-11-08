41-year-old man shot during Far South Side home invasion

A 41-year-old man was shot when two people broke into his home early Friday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Two males who were armed with a gun entered the man’s home about 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Avenue B, according to Chicago Police. They struggled over for the gun and a shot went off, grazing the man’s chest.

The two suspects then ran away, police said. Their intentions were unknown.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.