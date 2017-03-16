Police are warning residents after at least five home burglaries were reported this month in the Southwest Side West Elsdon neighborhood.
At least one burglar breaks into a home or garage through a window or door, then steals property, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.
The burglaries happened:
- about noon March 2 in the 5900 block of South Kostner;
- about 3:10 p.m. March 3 in the 5500 block of South Tripp;
- about 6:45 p.m. March 4 in the 5700 block of South Kilbourn;
- about 9 a.m. March 7 in the 5400 block of South Kolin; and
- about 1:45 a.m. March 7 in the 5500 block of South Keeler.
Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8382.