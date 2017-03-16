5 home burglaries reported in West Elsdon

Police are warning residents after at least five home burglaries were reported this month in the Southwest Side West Elsdon neighborhood.

At least one burglar breaks into a home or garage through a window or door, then steals property, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.

The burglaries happened:

about noon March 2 in the 5900 block of South Kostner;

about 3:10 p.m. March 3 in the 5500 block of South Tripp;

about 6:45 p.m. March 4 in the 5700 block of South Kilbourn;

about 9 a.m. March 7 in the 5400 block of South Kolin; and

about 1:45 a.m. March 7 in the 5500 block of South Keeler.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8382.