57-year-old man killed in Hanover Park motorcycle crash

A 57-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in northwest suburban Hanover Park, authorities said.

John W. Baske, 57, of the 1100 block of Holiday Lane in Des Plaines, was involved a crash about 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lake Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy on Thursday found he died of multiple injuries from a motorcycle striking a fixed object, the medical examiner’s office said.

Hanover Park police were not immediately able to provide information about the crash on Thursday.