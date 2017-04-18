61-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in Naperville

A 61-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in west suburban Naperville.

The victim was in the first block of Testa Drive about 10 a.m. when a masked man approached, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded his car, according to Naperville police.

The suspect took the blue 2007 Toyota Corolla, with license plate V265067, and drove away, police said. He was last seen heading south on Testa.

The victim was not hurt, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build, dressed in all black with a black mask.

Anyone with information should call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.