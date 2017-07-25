80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s missing from Austin

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Tuesday morning from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Vera Jones was last seen about 7 a.m. from the 400 block of North Lawler, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She may be in the area of Kedzie Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, where she formerly lived.

Jones was described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound black woman with a light brown complexion, gray hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants and pink shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.