Aurora cellphone store robbed at gunpoint

A cellphone store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening in west suburban Aurora.

About 6:25 p.m. an armed, masked man wearing all black walked into the Metro PCS store in the 800 block of North Lake Street, according to Aurora police.

He ordered people inside to get down on the floor and took cash and merchandise, police said. No one was hurt.

It was not known where he went after the robbery, or if he got into a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at (630) 256-5500.