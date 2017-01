Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash

A Bloomingdale police officer was killed in a crash while responding to a call on Thursday night in the northwest suburb.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue, according to Bloomingdale police.

The officer had to be extracted from the SUV and later died at GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights, police said.

Authorities have not identified the officer. The cause of the crash is under investigation.