Body found in Lemont shipping canal identified as missing man

A body found last week in a shipping canal in southwest suburban Lemont has been identified as a missing Chicago man.

A barge worker discovered the body in the water about 8:30 a.m. April 12 in the canal near the 16100 block of Des Plaines River Road in Lemont, according to Illinois State Police.

The Lemont Police and Fire departments recovered the body of 41-year-old Bratislav Srejic, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him through dental records.

Chicago Police issued a missing person alert March 27 for Bratislav, a Lincoln Square resident, after he was last seen five days before. Police said he suffered from depression and left a note saying he was going to harm himself.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which did not appear to have been in the water for a long period of time, police said. His exact cause of death is pending further studies.

Illinois State Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call (847) 294-4400.