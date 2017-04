Boy, 17, shot, critically wounded in Sheridan Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The boy was shot in the head at 4:48 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Magnolia Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital in critical condition and will be transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.