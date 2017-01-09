Chance the Rapper raises $2.2 million for 20 CPS schools

Chance the Rapper was the grand marshall in the 88th annual Bud Billiken Day Parade Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. | Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times

Six months after Chance the Rapper began raising funds for Chicago schools, Chance will donate more than $2.2 million to 20 schools across Chicago.

Each school will receive a total of $100,000 that will be accessible to them over the course of the next three years, according to a statement announcing the donation.

Funds will be held by the Children First Fund, and principals will submit requests for purchases through the Children First Fund.

Principals were notified last month and were tasked with creating or expanding programs that are meaningful to students. Those programs include theater, dance, digital arts, ceramics, graphic arts and more.

Principals from the 20 selected schools will join Chance at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Harold Washington Cultural Center for the announcement.

Others attending the announcement will be representatives from the rapper’s non-profit organization SocialWorks and officials from CPS’ Children First Fund.

The non-profit arts organization Ingenuity, and representatives from the Chicago Bulls, who took a “leading role among corporations pledging to support Chance’s efforts to increase student access to arts education through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund” will also be present for the announcement.

The donation follows Chance’s other acts of charity this year. At the Bud Billiken Parade Aug. 12, SocialWorks handed out 30,000 backpacks. The backpack giveaway followed cash donations in March.