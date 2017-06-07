Chicago boy, 12, drowns in NW Indiana church pool on holiday trip

A 12-year-old Chicago boy drowned Tuesday afternoon in a northwest Indiana church swimming pool while on a Fourth of July trip with his own church.

Davion Henderson was visiting Fairhaven Baptist Church at 86 E. Oakhill Road in Chesterton to celebrate the holiday, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Dept. His home church is Corner Stone Baptist in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Davion and about five or six other children were swimming in the indoor pool at 4:33 p.m., police said. There were no lifeguards on duty, though two adults were in the pool area.

Henderson was found unresponsive in the pool, and was taken out by an adult who performed CPR, police said. He was taken to Porter Regional Hospital, where he died.

The Porter County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more information, and has not confirmed the death.

The pool was a “standard” 50-yard pool, 5-feet deep on both ends and 3-feet in the middle, authorities said.

An investigation was ongoing Thursday afternoon.