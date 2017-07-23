Chicago Police officer among 3 injured in University Village crash

Three people, including a Chicago Police officer, were injured in a crash early Sunday when an unmarked squad car crashed in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

At 11:33 p.m, officers observed a vehicle that had been used in a previous shooting and attempted to make a stop, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle was able to elude the squad car, which then crashed near Roosevelt and Union.

Two civilians and a Chicago Police officer were injured in the crash, police said. The officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was treated and released. The civilians were taken to an area hospital, where they were also treated and released.

The vehicle that eluded police was later located, police said. It is being held for investigation.