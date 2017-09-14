Cops: Men robbed, threatened ticket buyer with stun gun in Naperville

Two men have been charged with threatening a person with a stun gun and stealing $280 after agreeing online to sell festival tickets in west suburban Naperville.

Jeremy Mitchell, 21, and Jaden Smith, 18, each face one felony count of aggravated robbery in connection with the Aug. 2 incident in a parking lot near Jefferson Avenue and Route 59, according to Naperville police.

Mitchell drove a vehicle while Smith took the money during the arranged meeting, police said. The victim had agreed to buy festival tickets, but when it became clear the pair was going to steal the money, the buyer tried to take it back.

That’s when Smith took out a stun gun and threatened to use it on the victim, police said.

Mitchell was taken into custody Aug. 30, and Smith was arrested Sept. 12 on an unrelated charge.