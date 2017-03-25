CPD: Man tried to lure girl, 11, into van at Rogers Park bus stop

Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into a van on Thursday morning at a Rogers Park neighborhood bus stop on the North Side.

The girl was walking to the stop at 7:50 a.m. when the man, thought to be in his 30s, pulled up in a dark-colored van near the viaduct at Ashland and Rogers avenues, and told her to come over by him, according to a community alert from 24th District police.

She ran home to her mother, unharmed, police said.

The black man at the wheel drove off, police said. He was wearing a black skull cap, jacket and gloves, and had a scar on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted at tipsoft.com.