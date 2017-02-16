Death of Austin man shot 18 years ago ruled homicide

The December death of a West Side man shot 18 years ago has been ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Melvin Sims, 55, died at 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2016 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Sims, a resident of the West Side Austin neighborhood, was shot 18 years ago, according to the medical examiner’s office. The exact date and address of the shooting were unknown.

An autopsy found he died of complications of a remote gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.