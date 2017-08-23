Driver turns herself in after fatally striking pedestrian in Englewood

A 45-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

Deja Newman, 24, was driving east on 74th Street at 6:05 p.m. when she turned right on Halsted and struck a 45-year-old pedestrian, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered head trauma and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8:15 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name was not released Wednesday afternoon.

Newman initially fled the scene, but later walked into the 6th District police station and reported the crash.

The South Chicago resident was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to give information or render aid to injured and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said. She was also cited for failure to take due care of a pedestrian in the roadway.