Emanuel says he’s ready to do ‘very difficult things’ to save CPS

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Gov. Bruce Rauner should stop pointing fingers at others in the state's financial crisis. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday he is prepared to do “some very difficult things” to keep the Chicago Public Schools afloat and aruged that the nearly-bankrupt school system is $596 million in the hole only because the state is Illinois’ “largest deadbeat.”

“I understand that the governor wants to blame [Comptroller] Susana Mendoza, wants to blame the speaker, wants to blame the Senate president, wants to blame me, wants to blame the Supreme Court. I would like him to do his job just like the Chicago Sun-Times editorial said today,” Emanuel said.

“Your primary responsibility is to pass a budget and work with other people. It’s not everybody else’s fault when you haven’t done the primary job that you got elected to do and he has not done that and we’re now all paying the price for it. We’ll meet our obligations. We’ll step up and do ’em. We will do some very difficult things. But it cannot absolve the state of their responsibility and they are A.W.O.L.”

Earlier this week, Emanuel’s Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown came clean with the magnitude of the problem needed to meet the mayor’s demand to stave off a threatened early closing of Chicago Public Schools.

Brown disclosed that CPS needs $596 million — five times more money than the $129 million gap previously made public — because of a delay in receiving block grants from the state.

Brown also said that absolutely everything is on the table to solve the problem. She even refused to rule out another tax increase — in addition to the $250 million already imposed for teacher pensions and the $45 million for school construction.

But, Brown pointedly noted that would not solve the need for an immediate cash infusion.

On Wednesday, Emanuel was asked why he waited so long to reveal the magnitude of the problem to aldermen whose support he needs for a financial rescue that could put the city’s own shaky finances at risk.

“The bills kept climbing and growing and, in every aspect, they said they were gonna get current with it. … The state of Illinois is the largest deadbeat in the state of Illinois,” the mayor said.

“We’ve never shied away from doing what we need to do. And we paid our bills on time. … I will meet the challenge. We will work together and work through this issue. [But] it is adding insult to injury not only to be dead last in funding education, but then to be behind on your payments so dramatically that you’re affecting the ability of us to keep moving forward academically.”

After canceling two closed-door briefings with aldermen, Emanuel shed no new light on the rescue plan. He would only reiterate Brown’s statement that “everything is on the table” and that, even another tax increase or reinstating the head tax he proudly eliminated has not been ruled out.

Other possibilities include: a bridge loan from tax-increment-financing (TIF) districts that may never be repaid; another round of borrowing; more cuts of school support staff; delayed payment to CPS vendors; and a request to the Chicago Teachers Pension fund to delay a $721 million payment due on June 30.

A 60-day delay would solve some of the cash-flow issues, since tax revenue typically rolls in by August.

“Everything is on the table. When you have a state that ‘s over $460 mill behind in paying its bills, you have to look at everything. The city of Chicago, parents, teachers and taxpayers have [already] done a tremendous amount,” the mayor said.

“I’m not looking for any tears on this, [but] the biggest piece of the puzzle is what is the state of Illinois gonna do?…We’ll do what we’re supposed to do, which is keep kids in schools and keep `em learning … I’m gonna do my job. The question is whether the governor and the state of Illinois are gonna do their job.”

Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) was incensed by the $596 million shortfall and the hide-the-ball strategy at CPS and the mayor’s office.

“I don’t know why they think solving a problem everybody knows they have in the dark is gonna make it better as opposed to being open about what the potential options are,” Brookins said Wednesday.

“None of them are good. But I just don’t get what they’re doing. It’s frustrating. My committee and aldermen have no authority over CPS. But they’re gonna look to our committee to solve the problem and it’s a much bigger problem than we thought.”

Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis was quick to respond to the mayor’s latest broadside.

“CPS’ crisis is not due to the budget impasse, it’s due to decades of fiscal mismanagement,” she wrote in an email.

“Instead of pointing fingers and blaming decades of fiscal mismanagement on a governor who has been in office for two years, CPS officials and the Mayor should be here in Springfield demanding that the comptroller prioritize our schools and urging lawmakers to pass a balanced budget that includes pension reform that will in return secure the $215 million in funding for CPS.”

The Rauner administration has blamed the outspoken Democratic comptroller for the $457 million in state block grants built into the CPS budget, but not yet forwarded to district.

“Any outstanding payments from the state lie with Comptroller Mendoza, and can be processed when her office chooses,” Demertzis has said.

Mendoza spokesman Abdon Pallasch has argued that, absent a state budget, his office lacks the cash to make more payments.

“Like the check bouncer who yells at his bank for bouncing a check from an account he himself emptied, the Governor disingenuously blames the Comptroller for not writing checks from state coffers that Governor Rauner emptied by failing his constitutional duty to propose a balanced budget,” Pallasch said.

CPS is in a bind for a second straight year after balancing its budget by counting on state money that had strings attached or didn’t come in on time because of Springfield’s budget standoff.

After Rauner vetoed the teacher pension bill, Claypool ordered more mid-year budget cuts and filed a lawsuit alleging that state school funding discriminates against CPS’ mostly poor and minority students.

The same day that a Cook County judge dismissed the lawsuit, Emanuel said he’d find a way to keep schools open.

The Sun-Times reported Monday that the mayor opposed Claypool’s lawsuit and didn’t know of his CEO’s threats to cut 13 school days until after they’d been made public, increasing the tensions between the two men.

“The school year ends June 21,” Brown said. “The fiscal year ends June 30. They will be in budget discussions for fiscal year ’18 in June. So our hope is literally, in the next few days, we will have something to present to the aldermen — because we’re gonna need to.”