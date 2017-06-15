Emanuel’s ex-campaign manager has 10-year deal to merge golf courses

The Chicago Park District wants to merge the Jackson Park (shown) and South Shore golf courses. | Sun-Times file photo

The Chicago Park District signed a 10-year agreement with a non-profit co-founded by Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s former campaign manager to spearhead a $30 million plan to merge the Jackson Park and South Shore golf course into a single, championship caliber course, records show.

The agreement, signed Dec. 15, 2016, calls for the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance to be the “sole fundraising entity” for the ambitious project and to “work in partnership with the Park District for the fundraising, implementation and construction of agreed upon master plans.”

The contract, released in response to a Freedom of Information request, established anticipated time lines and fundraising goals, nearly all of which have not been met.

For restoration of the South Shore golf course, the anticipated timeline was May through September, 2018. The fundraising goal to be met by the non-profit alliance was $10 million.

For the Jackson Park course, the timeline was March 2018 through September 2020. The non-profit’s fundraising goal was $15 million.

“The Park District shall, upon the CPGA meeting 50 percent of the fundraising goals for any mutually agreeable project, enter into a separate development agreement which shall detail the roles and responsibilities of the CPGA toward the completion of the courses,” the agreement states.

“The CPGA shall also represent the Park District regarding the scheduling and recruitment of noteworthy and prestigious golf events which will showcase the newly-restored course, as well as provide economic and cultural benefits to the residents of Chicago.”

All fundraising proceeds were to be deposited into an escrow account held by a title company agreeable to both parties.

“Disbursements from the account shall be only upon the production of invoices and shall require the signatures of both parties to disburse any funds,” the agreement states.

Brian Hogan, a founding director of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, said he “remains confident” that the fundraising goals outlined in the contract will be reached in time to complete construction in 2020.

“Our preliminary fundraising has achieved the concept design plans by Tiger Woods, which will be included in the new South Lakefront framework plan that will be shared” with the public next week, Hogan said, referring to a public hearing next week that includes planning for the Obama presidential library.

“As we begin the South Lakefront Framework Plan, along with the Park District and the Obama Foundation, we will gather more community input and transition to capital fundraising this summer.”

Last month, Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest and the skyrocketing cost of infrastructure projects raised questions about the viability of the golf course merger.

Margaret Schmid, co-coordinator of Jackson Park Watch, disclosed that the cost of shoreline improvements and two new underpasses — at 67th Street and South Shore Drive and at Jeffery Boulevard and 66th Street —

will approach or exceed the $30 million price tag for the golf course merger itself.

Hogan refused to comment on Schmid’s claim. He would only say, that Wednesday’s 6 p.m. meeting at the South Shore Cultural Center “will include a presentation on the roadway reconfiguration and infrastructure [and shoreline] improvements” needed to make the golf course work.

“When we toured the site last week with Ald. [Leslie] Hairston, she discussed long overdue improvements for public safety and lakefront access for community residents. I’m thankful that golf could help bring light to that, but this is not being driven by golf,” Hogan said.

Last December, Park District Superintendent Mike Kelly joined Mayor Rahm Emanuel in announcing creation of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance to spearhead their ambitious plan to merge the two century-old golf courses designed by a firm owned by golf super-star Tiger Woods.

Michael Ruemmler managed Emanuel’s 2011 and 2015 mayoral campaigns. His involvement fueled speculation that the fix was in for a project that’s been on the Chicago Park District’s drawing board since 2000, but gained momentum when President Barack Obama chose Jackson Park for his presidential library.

That conspiracy theory was further fueled by Emanuel’s private emails. They showed that City Hall has been laying the groundwork for the $30 million project since early August of last year — nearly five months before the alliance was formed and Emanuel and the Park District went public about the project.

Ruemmler has since denied that his role as director of the non-profit has anything to do with the role he played as a former City Hall operative and former Emanuel campaign manager.

He also disclosed that the golf course merger had hit a fundraising slowdown because private donors want to see results of a $1.1 million design and engineering study commissioned by the Park District before writing checks.

The Sun-Times filed a Freedom of Information request for those studies months ago. But the Park District has refused to release them, claiming the work was not done.