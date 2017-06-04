Estate of woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles sues drivers

The estate of a woman who died after she was struck by two vehicles last month in west suburban Berwyn is suing the drivers of both vehicles.

The three-count lawsuit, filed by Shalvon Crawford on Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, seeks unspecified damages from the drivers, according to court documents.

On March 3, Darlene Crawford, 59, was crossing 16th Street near Lombard Avenue in Berwyn when she was struck by a vehicle, according to the suit. Immediately after being struck by the first vehicle, she was struck by a second.

Crawford, of Berwyn, died later that day, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from being struck by a motor vehicle and her death was ruled an accident.

Both drivers are accused of negligence for failing to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians in the roadway and for speeding, according to the suit.

Berwyn police did not immediately respond to a request for information about whether either driver was cited or charged in connection with the crash.