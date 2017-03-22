Family sues over Elgin crash that killed motorcyclist

The family of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a northwest suburban crash last summer is suing the construction company whose flatbed truck driver slammed into him last year near Elgin.

About 2:45 p.m. on July 8, 2016, the Welch Brothers Belvidere truck was headed south on Route 25 when it made a left turn onto Graham Street in front of Jordan Hale as he rode north on a Suzuki motorcycle, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Hale, of St. Charles, was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he died, authorities said. He had been wearing a helmet.

The truck driver, 50-year-old South Elgin resident David Odman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries at the time and ticketed three months after the crash for failure to yield while turning left, sheriff’s police said Wednesday.

He is listed as a defendant along with Welch brothers in a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court by Hale’s family.

“The trucker admitted to the police that he saw Jordan Hale approaching the intersection, “ attorney Timothy Cavanagh said in a statement. “His mistake cost Jordan his life.“

Representatives for Welch brothers did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

Hale is survived by his parents and two brothers, according to the suit, which seeks more than $100,000 in damages.