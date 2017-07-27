FBI: Man robbed two U.S. Bank branches Wednesday

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed two U.S. Bank branches Wednesday afternoon. | FBI

A man suspected of robbing at least three banks since June robbed two more U.S. Bank branches Wednesday afternoon.

The latest robbery happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Bank branch at 3252 W. 63rd St., according to the FBI.

About an hour and a half earlier, the same man is believed to have robbed the U.S. Bank branch at 2917 95th St. in Evergreen Park, according to the FBI.

He is also suspected in three previous robberies:

at 1:34 p.m. July 20 at a TCF Bank branch at 10350 Pulaski Rd. in Oak Lawn;

at 3:11 p.m. July 12 at a U.S. Bank branch at 12004 S. Pulaski Rd. in Alsip; and

at 11:32 a.m. June 6 at a U.S. Bank branch at 600 W. 37th St. in Chicago.

The suspect is described as a black man between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6 with a large build, according to the FBI. No weapon was shown during the robberies.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.