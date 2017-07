Female shot in leg in Austin

A female was shot Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

She was in the 5400 block of West Gladys at 11:57 a.m. when someone she knew fired shots, possibly during a domestic incident, according to Chicago Police.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was shot in the leg, police said. She took herself to Loretto Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

The suspect was not in custody as of Sunday afternoon.