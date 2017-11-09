Fire officials: 6 critically injured in Near West Side crash

Six people were critically injured in a crash early Monday on the Near West Side, fire officials said.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near West Van Buren Street and South Oakley Boulevard, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez. At least one person was pinned inside one of the vehicles.

Two people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital; two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital; and two people were taken to Stroger Hospital, Hernandez said. All six adults were listed in serious-to-critical condition, but additional information, including their genders, was not immediately available.