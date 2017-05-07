3 firefighters among 4 injured in Logan Square blaze

A building caught fire Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. | Chicago Fire Media

Four people were injured, including three firefighters, in a fire Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters were on the scene at 10:06 a.m. battling the fire in the 1800 block of North Kimball, according to Chicago Fire Media. The fire department elevated the incident to a three-alarm fire so crews could be rotated due to the heat.

The fire had been struck out by about 11:20 a.m., according to Fire Media.

An EMS Plan 1 was called in response to the fire, according to Fire Media.

Three firefighters were taken to area hospitals to be treated for heat-related injuries, Fire Media said. Two of them were taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and the third was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

One civilian, whose age and gender was unknown, was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, Fire Media said. They were then transferred in critical condition to Stroger Hospital

No. 82 Kimball-Homan buses were rerouted in both directions via Homan, North, Kedzie, Armitage and Kimball avenues, according to a CTA alert.

Additional information was not immediately available.