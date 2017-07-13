Floodwaters cause large sinkhole in road in Gages Lake

The pavement collapsed Wednesday afternoon on Gages Lake Road after floodwaters washed out a culvert. | Lake County Division of Transportation

Floodwaters washed out a large culvert and caused a huge sinkhole on a road Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Gages Lake.

Gages Lake Road is closed between Route 2 and Hunt Club Road, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation.

Maintenance crews realized that the culvert was in distress and closed the road prior to the culvert collapsing, according to the department.

The road will remain closed to traffic until the culvert is replaced and pavement repairs are completed. An estimate for when it will reopen was not available Thursday morning.

Traffic is being detoured from Hunt Club Road to Route 120, and then to Route 21.