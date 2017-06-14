Frankfort man charged with possessing child pornography

A Frankfort man has been charged with possessing child pornography at his southwest suburban home.

Sean Fields, 31, was taken into custody without incident Monday when detectives executed a search warrant at his home in the 7500 block of West Inverness Lane in Frankfort, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office.

He had become the target of an investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the sheriff’s office in March with information on an IP address containing “thousands of child pornography images,” the statement said.

Fields cooperated with detectives and made statements incriminating himself about his use of the specific IP account, police said.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, police said. Fields is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.