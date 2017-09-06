Gary police smell and see synthetic pot lab through open garage door

A large-scale synthetic cannabis laboratory in northwest Indiana was discovered when a partially-open garage door allowed police to both smell and see the drugs.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Jackson Street in Gary on Monday for reports of a suspicious person, according to Gary police.

Officers were searching the area when they “noticed a strong chemical odor emitting from the garage door behind one of the residences,” a statement from police said.

They could see into the garage through a gap under the door, saw “what they believed to be suspected synthetic cannabinoids,” which are referred to as “tunechi” on the street, police said.

Narcotics Division officers were called and a warrant was obtained to search the garage. Inside, officers found about 88 pounds of the synthetic substance, with a street value estimated at more than $395,000, police said. Drug paraphernalia was also found.

Two people were taken into custody and charges were pending Friday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information should call (219) 886-0503 to leave an anonymous tip about drug activity.