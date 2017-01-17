Gov. Rauner, Vallas pledge overhaul of Chicago State University

Paul Vallas, who has been appointed to the Chicago State University Board of Trustees, listens as Gov. Bruce Rauner discusses the overhaul of the university during a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pushing for a complete overhaul of the struggling Chicago State University, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday announced an advisory council to help the South Side public university get back on its feet.

Rauner last week appointed Democrat Paul Vallas to the Chicago State University Board of Trustees. Tiffany Harper, Nicholas Gowen, Kambium Buckner were also appointed to the board of the embattled public university.

The advisory council will have no management authority but will help bring advice, resources and support to board members, Rauner said. The council will be tasked with coming up with a strategic plan — including recruiting and branding — to move forward. Consultants include Oliver Wyman and the Civic Consulting Alliance.

The governor said he’s recommending that Vallas — who ran against him as Gov. Pat Quinn’s running mate in 2014 — become the board’s chairman.

“We need this institution to thrive,” Rauner said at CSU while standing alongside Vallas, board member Rev. Marshall Hatch and others closely involved with the university.

“This isn’t a 10-year turnaround,” Rauner said. “This can be done expeditiously.”

Vallas, known for transforming urban schools districts, called CSU’s financial and structural problems a “microcosm” of what he endured as CEO of Chicago Public Schools from 1995 to 2001. But he said he’s confident the university can endure a turnaround.

Our objective here is to not only preserve Chicago State but to help transform it into the dynamic university that the community needs,” Vallas said. “Universities are economic development engines and there’s absolutely no reason why Chicago State cannot be one.”

Vallas said there are no plans for the university to be overtaken by another university. The goal is to preserve and maintain the university as independent.

CSU offers degrees to thousands of poor and disadvantaged young people, especially on the South Side. But the university has low graduation rates, a mass exodus of students going to other schools and years of financial mismanagement. It’s also suffering during the state’s budget impasse — with students unable to pay for tuition without MAP grant funding.

The university was also forced to lay off 300 employees. And last year, the board pushed out CSU President Thomas J. Calhoun Jr — with no explanation and a hefty severance check.

Rauner and Hatch declined to explain why Calhoun was booted, with the reverend urging it’s time to “move on.”