Lake County coroner seeks help identifying man found in Gary

Authorities in northwest Indiana are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found dead in Gary.

The unidentified man was found about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 2200 block of Nickles Place in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The man was described as a 5-foot-11, 192-pound white man believed to be in his early- to mid-20s, according to the coroner’s office. He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweat shorts and black, high-top gym shoes.

The man also has “distinctive tattoos,” but a description of them was not available, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Lake County coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.