Lawsuit slams Pokemon GO Fest as ‘unplayable’

Tyler CZ (last names abbreviated on request), shouts, Its not working! towards Pokémon GO Fest staff on stage in response to the Pokémon GO game server not allowing several fest participants to play at Grant Park on July 22, 2017. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times.

A class action lawsuit filed Thursday against the organizers of last weekend’s Pokemon GO Fest in downtown Chicago hopes to recoup damages for for those who attended the festival and found the game to be “unplayable.”

Pokemon GO Fest, held Saturday in Grant Park to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of the popular mobile game, was marred by technical glitches from the start — nearly two hours after the fest began, players were still waiting to be let in. Then server problems and overloaded cell towers kept players from logging on.

“I know that some of you guys have had trouble getting logged on this morning, and I wanted to let you know that we’re working with the cell companies — AT&T, Sprint, Verizon — trying to get that worked out,” John Hanke, the chief executive officer of Niantic, Inc., which released Pokemon Go in July 2016, told the crowd, who booed in return.

The suit seeks damages from Niantic, Inc. on behalf of Jonathan Norton and other similarly situtated, according to court documents. Norton said he traveled from California to attend the festival, which promised attendees the opportunity to enjoy the game with thousands of other players and get special prizes and rewards.

Attendees paid $20 for tickets — though some paid hundreds more on the secondary market, according to the suit.

The suit says Niantic violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act by misleading attendees, as well as several California consumer protection laws. Norton and others like him purchased tickets to the festival, paid for transportation to Chicago and local accommodations to their detriment when the fest did not turn out as it was promised.

The suit seeks unspecified damages to be determined at a trial.