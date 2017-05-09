Locker room robbed while Brother Rice losing football game at Crete

If losing on the road wasn’t disappointing enough for the Brother Rice football team, many of the players returned to the locker room after the loss only to learn they’d been robbed.

Brother Rice assistant coach Randy Johnson told police that six of his players had items stolen from their book bags, which were stored in the visitor locker room Crete-Monee High School, according to Crete police.

Officers were called about 10:42 p.m. to the school at 1515 W. Exchange St., according to Crete police. That was shortly after the home team had defeated the visiting Crusaders 33-25.

Stolen were 6 iPhones and two pair of wireless Beats headphones, police said. Johnson told police he believed more items were taken, but did not have a complete list.

Police also spoke to Brother Rice head coach Brian Badke on Tuesday, and he told them he was “in the process of gathering additional information from players, to see if other items were stolen..”

Police are working with Crete-Monee Community School District 201U to try to identify suspects by checking video surveillance systems and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information should call police at (708) 672-0912.