Lost wallet stolen in Naperville used to buy Yu-Gi-Oh! cards

A person suspected of buying Yu-Gi-Oh! cards using credit cards from a wallet he found on the ground is pictured in surveillance video. | Naperville police

A person who picked up a lost wallet last month in the western suburbs didn’t exactly do the right thing, choosing to use the credit cards inside to buy Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

The male, whose age was unknown, found the wallet about 11 a.m. July 7 in the 2500 block of West 75th Street in Naperville, according to Naperville police.

He took credit cards from the wallet and used them to buy Yu-Gi-Oh! cards at businesses in Naperville and Oswego, police said.

Anyone recognizing him should call police at (630) 420-6006.

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.